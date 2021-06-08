Oregon State Police discover 85 pounds of drugs during traffic stop, driver from Yakima
Oregon State Police

OREGON - On Saturday, Oregon State Police stopped a SUV for speeding on US Highway 97. According to OSP, signs of criminal activity were noticed and a consent search was completed.

The search revealed approximately 87.1 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.2 pounds of cocaine. 

OSP said the driver was identified as 42-year-old Pablo Carmona-Carmona from Yakima, who was booked at the Klamath County Jail for unlawful possession, manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession and delivery of cocaine.

Tags