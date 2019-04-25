Oregon State Police shut down illegal $15M marijuana growing operation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - After several months of investigation into black market marijuana exportation from Oregon, police shut down a major growing operation.
Oregon State Police executed a search warrant at a Medford property on April 11 where investigators discovered a large scale indoor marijuana growing operation, which was not licensed or legal.
Investigators removed or destroyed 14,497 marijuana plants weighing 1,907.7 lbs. Police said the approximate street value is estimated at $15 million.
Two people were detained on site.
The investigation revealed that the operation was being managed by 24-year-old Gregory Martin Day or North Carolina.
Authorities also seized $557,488, 29 firearms including two fully-automatic rifles, 6,000 Butane Honey Oil cartridges, 141,838.3 gross grams of other BHO product, 1,047 gross grams of psilocybin mushrooms and also some LSD.
Oregon State Police said Day was lodged into the Jackson County Jail on numerous drug and weapons related charges. The other subject was identified and released.