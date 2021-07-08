PORTLAND, Ore. - TSA in Oregon airports has been finding some very unusual and deadly items in passenger carry-on bags over the last 11 days.
Travelers have been stopped attempting to bring loaded handguns onto their flights. TSA from two Oregon airports said they have now confiscated eight guns total.
It's unclear whether these people were packing with malicious intent or not, but TSA said this many incidents in such a short period of time is highly unusual.
It's not just happening in Oregon either. KHQ reported Wednesday similar reports from TSA in Boise, Idaho.
TSA said that all guns need to be checked when flying, no exceptions.
“The discovery of (eight) loaded firearms in 10 days in Oregon is an astounding number. Travelers take note: check the contents of your carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport to ensure that you do not bring prohibited items like these to the security checkpoint,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Oregon Stephen Taber. “Fortunately, TSA officers kept these potential security threats from making it onto an aircraft, ensuring that travelers were able to get to their destinations without incident. The traveling public should be grateful for the attentive and watchful eye of TSA officers here and nationwide who are responsible for securing our transportation system.”
A review is being done on each incident and TSA said they will levy a civil penalty to each offender. The fines for such penalties start at $2,050 and can climb to $10,000.