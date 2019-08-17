PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Oregon will spend $9 million on a revived effort to replace the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River, a decision officials say is intended to show the state's growing commitment to the project.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports top transportation decision makers approved a plan Friday to direct a large share of unanticipated federal money toward the bridge project.
The funding plan comes days after Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney appointed a new joint state committee to oversee the effort.
Thanks to congressional budget deals funneling more money toward infrastructure in the past two years, Oregon expects to receive anywhere from $25 million to $30 million in federal dollars not accounted for during the state's four-year transportation capital spending plan.
The state faces a Sept. 30 deadline to show the federal government it's serious about reviving bridge talks with Washington.
If Oregon and Washington don't show progress, a $140 million bill for previous planning costs tied to the failed Columbia River Crossing project comes due.
