Organizer of open carry rally arrested for misdemeanor warrant

According to Coeur d'Alene Police, the leader of the "Open Carry If You Care" rally in downtown CdA has been arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
Forty-two-year-old Casey Whalen was arrested for falsifying and/or concealing public records.
Police said he was not arrested related to the open carry rally.
Whalen organized the "Open Carry If You Care" event on Facebook.
The event Facebook page was removed prior to the start of the rally. According to a Facebook spokesperson, the event violated community guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.