SPOKANE, Wash. - After a cold, dark winter there's an emergence happening in downtown Spokane. An emergence from a pandemic as the mask mandate lifts at midnight, and an emergence from winter as there are signs of spring sprouting up everywhere.
One of those signs are the shamrocks blooming (or spray-painted) on the streets of downtown Spokane, marking the return of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
"It's the rite of spring," Keats McLaughlin with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick said. "We're back, and we're ready to go!"
The yearly parade Keats' organization puts on has been canceled the last two years due to the pandemic. In fact, Keats remembers The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick parade being an early casualty of the pandemic.
"It was the first. The first major event [canceled] in Spokane was our parade," Keats recalled.
However, on Saturday, it's also one of the first major events back as we cautiously transition to an endemic phase.
"That is kind of fitting, now that you mention it," Keats added. "We're looking forward to it."
Keats isn't the only one.
Tim O'Doherty, owner of O'Doherty's Irish Grille located downtown is excited about the idea of a pre-pandemic, proper St. Paddy's Day celebration.
"You walk around, you talk to people," Tim said.
In fact, Tim added that the Irish have a word for it.
"They call it 'craic' (pronounced 'crack'), c-r-a-i-c," Tim made sure to spell out before clarifying it's Irish meaning. "That is, 'conversation in the pub.' So they'll say, 'Oh, I'm going for a bit of craic,' and we Americans will say, 'What?'"
Much like the parade, in 2020 O'Doherty's was closed due to the pandemic, but Tim said they held an adapted celebration of St. Patrick's Day last year, and he approaches this year with cautious optimism.
"We're excited. We're a little bit nervous. We're not going to have the mask thing, so are people going to turn out?" Tim said.
With the combination of the mandate being lifted and the return of the parade, it's probably safe to say the streets of downtown Spokane and Tim's restaurant are going to be overflowing with green.
"Whatever happens [Saturday], we're going to have fun," Tim said.
"Everybody's Irish on that day, so it's a lot of fun for everybody," Keats added. "The thing that makes it special is the people."
IF YOU GO:
The parade starts at noon and runs down Washington St., then zig-zags through downtown between Main Ave. and Spokane Falls Blvd. before ending at Post St. by City Hall.
If you would like to march in the parade, it is free for individuals, but commercial entries and vendors will be charged $125. Online entries are closed at this time, however there will be a signup in the staging area near Calispel, Normandie, and Atlantic.
Since the parade was canceled in 2020, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick decided to bring back 2020 dignitaries in 2022.
The Grand Marshal of the parade will be Matt Santangelo.
The Irish Man of the Year will be Gonzaga Prep basketball coach Matty McIntyre.
2022 Dignitaries include:
- Irish Business: No-Li Brewhouse
- Irish Woman: Laury McLaughlin
- Irish Clan: Flying Irish Running Club
- Irish Colleen: Ciara Conley
O'Doherty's will open at 9:00 am on Saturday.
"I usually get here at 7:00am and there will be 8 or 9 people already lined up at the door," Tim said. "It's kind of a point of pride for them."