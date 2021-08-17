MALDEN, Wash. - A Labor Day celebration is being held just one year after the Babb Road Fire destroyed Malden and Pine City, forcing nearly 200 people to evacuate and relocate.
The Pine Creek Restoration Long Term Recovery Operation and the Town of Malden are hosting the celebration.
The celebration will take place on Sept. 6 at the site of the old fire station on the corner or Moreland and Main in downtown Malden. Festivities will kick off at 11:30 with a flag presentation.
The Pine Creek Community Restoration recovery effort is in the final stages of debris clean up and testing phase of rebuilding. As of recent, temporary laundry and shower facilities were installed. These serve people who are living in 23 recreational vehicles, and any visitors, volunteers and workers.
Earlier this year, a charitable organization rebuilt two homes for people who didn't have insurance. Seven more are being planned for later this fall.
"This celebration is an opportunity for the town to come together after a traumatic event, celebrate what we used to have, and what we hope to have again, by reestablishing the underlying foundation of our community,” Alyssa Hale, event coordinator said. “It is also a time for us to thank all the first responders in their successful efforts to ensure no lives were lost to the fire. This is a great time for community members to connect with to their local council and LTRO members in a fun family event."