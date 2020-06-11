SPOKANE, Wash. - Registration has opened for Spokane Hoopfest 2020, and organizers still are planning to hold the event in August with several health and safety measures being taken.
During a Facebook Live interview Thursday, Hoopfest Director Matt Santangelo says they are coordinating with City of Spokane and Spokane Regional Health District and are still shooting for the tournament to be held on Aug. 22-23.
In order to meet social distancing guidelines, Santangelo is expecting a 50% capacity, meaning less teams and fan/spectator limitations. Organizers are making plans based on phase 3 guidelines of the Washington Safe Start plan.
"We still wholeheartedly believe that some Hoopfest is better than no Hoopfest," Santangelo said.
Santangelo still believes Spokane can still host the world's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in downtown Spokane with a similar footprint, just with more spacing.
Registration opened Thursday, with a revamped refund policy in place. Guaranteed registration closes on July 13.
Santangelo reiterated that organizers are aware of health concerns and will continue monitoring the COVID-19 situation with health officials.
Hoopfest is originally held each year during the last weekend of June, but officials recently reserved the August dates as a backup due to issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
