One of the first pairs of sneakers made by shoe company Nike sold for an out of this world price.
Nike's "moon shoe" sold at auction for a whopping $437,500 dollars.
Sotherby's Auction House in New York City said the price smashed the record for the price paid for a single pair of sneakers. The previous record was $190,373 dollars.
The "moon shoe" was designed by Nike co-founder and track coach Bill Bowerman for runners the 1972 Olympic trials.
"These were handmade by Bill Bowerman," Noah Wunsch, Sotheby's Global Head of Commerce, said. "He was the Oregon State track coach, and he was making these sneakers with a waffle iron literally. The tread on the soul is from a waffle iron that he handmade."
The "moon shoe" is one of only 12 pairs made. The Lucky buyer is Canadian investor and car collector, Miles Nadal.