SPOKANE, Wash. - The Orionids, one of the most spectacular annual meteor showers, will grace the region's skies early in the morning on Friday, Oct. 21.
The "trail of comet crumbs" are meteoroids from the tail of Halley's Comet, which passes by the earth every 75 to 76 years. According to NASA, Halley's Comet should return in 2061, so pencil that into your planners! In the meantime, the dazzling display from the Orionids will have to suffice.
According to EarthSky, the meteor shower duration spans Sept. 26 to Nov. 22, but the moon remaining in the sky between midnight and dawn will obscure the view. This Friday, the moon will be a slim crescent, allowing a fairly clear view of the spectacle.
Under a dark sky with no moon, stargazers may see as many as 10 to 20 meteors per hour.
The best to start looking will be at the club of the Orion constellation, the group of stars that gives the meteor shower its name. Look towards the brightest star in the southeastern sky at the end of Orion's club.
