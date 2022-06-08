OROFINO, Wash. - Police in Orofino are asking for help finding 36-year-old Candi R. Chandler who is believed to be with her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend.
Chandler's father reported her missing last Thursday. He told police she hasn't been in contact with any of her young children since May 31.
Her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Jeremy Anderson, has a felony warrant out for his arrest after police investigation determined he had allegedly battered Chandler on May 25 and is a habitual offender.
Anderson was never arrested in May, he had fled the home before police arrived. They then found that Anderson is on probation in Idaho.
Candi's missing car was found near Clarkston on Monday. Police think she left the car there and left in another vehicle with Anderson.
Police are unsure whether Candi is accompanying Anderson freely or is she is under duress. She is being considered at-risk.
If anyone has seen either Candi or Anderson or have any information about their locations, please contact the Orofino Police Department immediately at 208-476-5551 or your local law enforcement agency.