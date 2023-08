Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Northeast Washington, including the following counties, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN...Until 145 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of streets and roads around the Spokane area. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. This includes the Oregon Road fire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1144 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Nine Mile Falls, Deer Park, Millwood, Fairwood, Country Homes, Town And Country, Suncrest, Mead, Chattaroy, Dishman, Fairchild AFB, Trentwood, Green Acres, Otis Orchards, Otis Orchards-East Farms and Reardan. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&