OROVILLE, Wash. - Agents from the U.S. Border Patrol station in Oroville recently encountered a man who was in the country illegally in Okanogan County and had additionally failed to register as a sex offender.
According to a release, agents conducting targeted enforcement operations encountered Jorge Humberto Amador-Sandoval on Monday, March 16. Amador-Sandoval had failed to register as a sex offender as required due to his Class B felony conviction for first-degree child molestation from 1990.
Amador-Sandoval was processed for reinstatement of a prior order of removal and also charged him with illegal re-entry into the U.S. after removal. He will be transferred to the Spokane County Jail and await trial.
“This person not only broke the law by entering the U.S. illegally multiple times, but continued to break the law by committing this heinous act of child molestation,” stated Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller. “Border Patrol Agents will not only remove this disgraceful criminal from our community, we will remove him from our country despite repeated attempts by the State of Washington to impede our work.”
