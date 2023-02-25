COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — An Osburn man accused of sexually abusing a minor has been arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail, according to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD).
Over the course of several months, CDAPD investigated allegations that 67-year-old Edwin Heiden had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an underage victim.
During investigation, detectives learned there were likely more victims in Shoshone County.
CDAPD detectives gathered probably cause on multiple sex crimes, and Friday evening a judge issued an arrest warrant for Heiden.
Heiden was arrested Friday night and booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building. He was charged of lewd conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a child among others.