Summer is a great time to grill some hot dogs, but have you ever wished for a cold dog on a blazing summer day? If so, Oscar Mayer has the thing for you.
According to Oscar Mayer’s, they are introducing an ice cream sandwich with spicy Dijon gelato, candied hot dog bits, hot dog sweet cream and a cookie bun.
Samples of the sandwich were handed out in Manhattan on August 12.
Oscar Mayer originally told people not in the Manhattan area to direct message them on Twitter to find out how to get their hand on the sweet and salty treat, but eventually shut that down after being inundated.
If you want to get a box of the sandwiches, they are offering a contest. You can enter by tweeting #OscarMayerIceCream and #Giveaway