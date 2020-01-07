Wienermobile Spokane

Have you ever dreamed of driving the Wienermobile? Well, now you have the opportunity to make it a reality!

Oscar Mayer is accepting applications to drive their Wienermobile. Oscar Mayer calls their employees who drive the Wienermobile "Hotdoggers." 

According to the application description, the Hotdogger position us a paid full-time position for one year. 

They're looking for creative and friendly graduating college seniors who, "have an appetite for adventure." 

Applications can be sent through the mail to 560 E Verona Ave in Verona, WI or email to wmrequest@krafttheinzcompany.com

The Wienermobile last visited Spokane in August 2019. 

