Have you ever dreamed of driving the Wienermobile? Well, now you have the opportunity to make it a reality!
Oscar Mayer is accepting applications to drive their Wienermobile. Oscar Mayer calls their employees who drive the Wienermobile "Hotdoggers."
According to the application description, the Hotdogger position us a paid full-time position for one year.
They're looking for creative and friendly graduating college seniors who, "have an appetite for adventure."
Applications can be sent through the mail to 560 E Verona Ave in Verona, WI or email to wmrequest@krafttheinzcompany.com.
The Wienermobile last visited Spokane in August 2019.
