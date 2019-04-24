Streaming services like Netflix just scored a major victory in the fight for Oscar considerations.
In spite of calls to make it more difficult for streaming services to submit their films for consideration, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will not change its eligibility rules for the Oscars.
The Board of Governors voted to keep the current requirements. Under the rules, a feature-length film only needs to run for one week in an Los Angeles County theater to qualify for best picture.
This means that movies released on services like Netflix and Amazon don't need a wide theatrical release to be considered for the top Hollywood honor.
Steven Spielberg was among the high-profile critics of streaming services.