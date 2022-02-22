MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff's Office released information regarding an early morning burglary at Commercial Tire east of Moses Lake Sunday morning on Feb. 20. 2022.
According to their report, an alarm sounding in the morning hours sent deputies and officers to the scene, where they began checking the rear of businesses. A hole in the outside fence was located, and MLPD's K9 Jester was called to assist with the search.
Hiding in a stack of tires was 41-year-old Roberto Robles Mejia, located inside the business by the K9 search team. He appeared to be in the process of cutting a catalytic converter from a school bus secured inside Commercial Tire. He was caught before any damage to the bus could be done.
Robles Mejia was taken into custody and placed in Grant County Jail for burglary, attempted theft, and malicious mischief.