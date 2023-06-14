SPOKANE, Wash. — Othello local Felipe Tapia-Perez, age 29, was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison after Tapia-Perez pled guilty to being an Unlawful Alien in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
His sentence is being served concurrently to an 86-month sentence for manslaughter in the first degree imposed by the Adams County, Washington, Superior Court. He also will serve three years of supervised release after his confinement.
According to court documents, Tapia-Perez purchased at least one of eleven firearms that had been stolen during a residential burglary in Spokane County on February 24, 2021.
Tapia-Perez was then involved in a domestic dispute with his partner on February 27, 2021, in a vehicle parked outside her residence in Othello, Washington. Due to a prior domestic violence protective order, Tapia-Perez was barred from contacting his partner.
During the argument, Tapia-Perez was holding the stolen firearm in his hand. The pistol discharged, and struck the head of his four-year-old child who was waiting outside the vehicle. The child was taken to the Othello Community Hospital but died from injuries.
Senior Judge Nielsen addressed Tapia-Perez directly while announcing today's sentence: “You should not have had a firearm. The firearm was loaded. You were in an argument with a woman you are prohibited by a no contact order from being with, but you were with her anyway. You were waiving a firearm around, and it resulted in tragedy. The tragedy could not have been worse.”