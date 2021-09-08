Friends and family are mourning the loss of Othello School District Paraeducator Heidi Johnson, who passed away on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications.
Johnson was a paraeducator at Scootney Springs Elementary and had worked in Othello since 2007, also working at McFarland Middle School and Lutacaga Elementary.
In a Facebook post, the Othello School District says that staff members gathered with Johnson's family on Wednesday morning, sharing memories of her. "She was overwhelmingly remembered as a kindhearted person with a passion for children," the post reads.
“Heidi was someone who brightened people’s lives,” Jennifer Garza, Director of Birth to Five, said. “Anyone who interacted with her walked away feeling special. It’s just who Heidi was. It didn’t matter if you had lived here a long time or if you were new to town, she wanted you to feel loved.”
The post also says that Johnson's son, Jeff, and his wife Amy are both teachers at Scootney Springs where she taught as a paraeducator.
"Our hearts and prayers are with Heidi’s family, friends, coworkers, and students" said the school district in a press release. The school also said they will be offering counseling services for those who request them.