Sammy, a pure-bred springer spaniel is eager and ready to provide excellent customer service at Otis Orchard Hardware.
Sammy walks the aisles of the store and takes tools, plumbing supplies and other household items gently from customers straight to the front registers, according to a Facebook post by Avista Utilities.
Sammy even knows how to carry brooms to the front of the store with his head turned sideways, so he doesn't knock anything off the shelves.
Sammy learned his customer service skills from his owner Kim Rose who has worked at the store for six years. Rose visited SCRAPS every day looking for a companion. Then Rose met Sammy when he was four months old, and the two have been inseparable ever since.
According to Avista Utilities, Rose and Sammy work at the hardware store five days a week. Even though Sammy isn't on the payroll; carrots, mini milk bones and a best friend are all the rewards he needs.