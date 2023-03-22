Leslie Lowe
A cold front moves in on Thursday bringing gusty winds and another round of valley rain and mountains snow for both Thursday and Friday. Snow will increase Thursday afternoon and evening for the Cascades, with winter weather advisories in place through Saturday morning. Be prepared for winter travel across all mountain passes through the weekend.
Temperatures are also set to drop back into the mid to upper 40's and overnight lows will head into the upper 20's and 30's,  with cool, breezy and unsettled weather expected through the weekend.  

