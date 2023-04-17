SPOKANE, Wash. – According to the CDC, 40,000 babies are born with a congenital heart defect or disease (CHD) every single year in the United States. Approximately one in four will have a critical CHD. In 2020, Graycen Pruett was one of them.
“Handing him over (for surgery) it's gut-wrenching,” Graycen’s father, Kristopher said. “While it's not our fault, we wish we could do more. So, this is what we're doing. Our number one goal is to raise awareness.”
And that’s raising awareness for CHD. They say they are channeling their worry into action. Next month, Graycen will undergo his third open heart surgery.
"It’s pretty nerve-racking,” Graycen’s mother Jaclyn said. “We’ve been gearing up for this since last year.”
Like most toddlers, Graycen is feisty, fun, and always looking for an adventure. He loves gardening and Toy Story. He’s the third born of four boys. He does his very best to keep up. Until he just can’t.
“He’ll be playing outside with kids and have to stop and sit down,” Jaclyn said. “(He starts turning blue where you) can see it, especially in his lips… and his fingertips. The breathing gets heavier.”
Kris and Jaclyn knew Graycen had a heart condition before he was even born. What they didn’t know was the extent and rarity of everything their little boy was battling.
“He's like one in a million for his specific condition,” Kris said. “He has four conditions in the overall aspect of CHD.”
That includes pulmonary atresia, a ventricular septal defect and dextrocardia.
“(Graycen’s heart is) actually on the right side of his body, not the left,” Jaclyn said.
At just seven days old, Graycen had his first open heart surgery, and then another at six months. Now, next month, he will face number three.
“The surgery is a biventricular repair,” Jaclyn said. “And that will give him the greatest chance at a normal life. It's three procedures in one. It could take anywhere from 10 to 14 hours.”
Graycen will then be closely monitored for weeks and may need a pacemaker.
“We’re starting to get sleepless nights,” Jaclyn said as the
But they believe all the chaos and worry will be worth it come late May.
“(Graycen) talks about how he has a broken heart but is going to get it fixed,” she said.
Graycen's surgery is scheduled for May 30th in Texas. The family was recently approved to travel via ‘Miracle Flight.’ Graycen’s recovery will likely take at least six weeks.
There are multiple fundraising efforts to help the Pruett Family, including this Saturday, April 22nd. ‘Graycen’s Big Hearts BBQ Bash’ will be held at The Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill in Nine Mile Falls. There will be an auction, raffle and car show. For more information, head to the ‘Team Graycen’ Facebook page.