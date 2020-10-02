SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County ballots will be in the mail by Oct. 9, according to Spokane Auditor Vicky Dalton. Ballots are being sent out a week earlier so there's enough time to get them back in the mail, Dalton said.
Dalton said people are calling and wondering where their ballots are.
"Our phones have been ringing off the hook," she said.
In Spokane, Dalton said more than 340,000 ballots are being shipped out by Oct. 9.
OTHER COUNTIES:
- Adams County: Oct. 9
- Stevent County: Oct. 9
- Whitman County: Oct. 9
- Lincoln/Garfield/Asotin: Oct. 16
