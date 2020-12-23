"Our Place" serves last groceries in year with record demand

"Things got tough when the whole Covid hit and I have four kids that live at home with me and this was actually something that helped me out quite a bit over the last few months," Phillip Rich said, a recipient of Our Place.
Phillip Rich was just one of the many people waiting in line Wednesday evening for food at Our Place near downtown.
Serving food and groceries twice a week, Our Place staff members say this year is completely different than last year.
"Since October 2019 we were seeing 800 a month in October of 2020 we saw 3000 people in October," Director of Development, Kat Hartsell said.
Our Place isn't just a food bank serving Spokane, they also help people find new clothes, clean up, and get back on their feet.
Local like April Cunningham say, Spokane needs more organizations like this.
"We need more places like here, we really do because we honestly don't have enough help right now, we honestly need more."
Wednesday night was the last day the food bank will be open until January 7th, as the volunteers are off for the holidays.
Even though regulars can't come for a week and a half, they say it's still al life saver.
"It's a God send- I will more than likely be coming in continually until everything is a little more stable," Phillip Rich said.
Our Place is always accepting clothes, food, or monetary donations and you can find out more here.
While Our Place will not be open for the holidays, some food banks in Spokane are serving a Christmas meal if you are still in need. A list of food banks can be found here.
