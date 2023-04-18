Leslie Lowe
Cool and unsettled weather continues through the next several days, with brief breaks here and there. 
Wednesday, winds will be quieter but the threat of pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50's and frosty overnight lows in the upper 20's and low 30's. 
Thursday-looks quite so far! We are calling for mainly sunny skies and a slight bump in temperatures into the mid to upper 50's. 
Friday, our next wave of unsettled weather rolls in. Saturday it looks like we catch another break and then on Sunday, yep you guessed it- our next round of showers arrives. 
Daytime highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 50's and low 60's and overnight lows that will slowly creep up into the upper 30's and 40's. 

