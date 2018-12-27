Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. -- We've all gotten robocalls. Yes, they're annoying, but they are nothing compared to the repeat callers one local couple is fielding.

"It's really upsetting, it's disgusting," said Heidi Rockstrom.

Heidi and her husband share a cell phone. They don't have a landline, and they keep it on at all hours in case any of their loved ones need something. They estimate they have received "dozens and dozens" of inappropriate messages.

"(Some messages are like) woo hoo I'm ready for action," Hedi said. "Multiple times."

Some messages contain indecent photos, others are flirtations. The only thing that's consistent is that they are never the intended recipient.

"They are looking to hook up with somebody," she said.

Over the past two years, the couple says their phone has been blowing up, usually late at night, by callers looking for...well...something....they're not offering.

"It's usually 11 at night," she said. "We usually don't' answer when it's a call, but then it's the texting."

Some of it is PG stuff, but other times, it's not. It was happening so often, they started going research. They found their number of 18 years was just one digit off from an out of state escort service.

They've reached out to their phone company and area law enforcement. Neither could really do much, so Heidi called KHQ's Hayley Guenthner. Hayley reached out to the escort service. The woman who answered said she too can be the victim of these unwanted, inappropriate texts.

"In this industry, you get the craziest messages and things you do not ask for," the woman said.

The woman claims her escort business is legit and legal. She says she does feel bad about this repeat mix-up.

"I definitely know their side and see their side," she said.

But changing her number is not something she's willing to do. She said it will cost her business and money. What she says she can do is put a line in future ads that urge customers to make special note of the area code when reaching out to her.

"Yeah, I can do that," she said.

Heidi says she appreciates that, and in case you're wondering why they don't just change their number, their response is simple.

"If we got rid of our number, eventually they will give it to someone else," she said "And what if it's a teenage girl? And she was getting these texts? It would scar her for life, I would think."

Area law enforcement say without proof that a crime has been or is being committed, there isn't much they can do. If the couple does eventually decide to change their number, it is possible for the number to be retired.