Update 4:05 pm:
MEDIMOUNT, Idaho - According to Frontier Communications, phone services have been restored to all affected residents in the Medimount area.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office thanked everyone for their patience.
Previous Coverage:
MEDIMOUNT, Idaho - Over 262 residents living in the Medimount area, between Cataldo and the US Highway 97 and US Highway 3 interchange, are without 911 services because of an outage.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the outage is affecting all landline communications and was detected by phone provider Frontier back on Friday, Aug. 9.
Crews were dispatched to investigate the problem Monday morning and found there was an issue with a buried line, but they aren't sure of its location.
Workers are now digging up all lines to find the break and don't have an estimated time of restoration.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office was able to trace back to the homes that are unable to call 911 on their landline and identify 262 homes without 911 service. There could be more homes affected by the outage.
Cellphone coverage is also spotty in the area, so Sheriff's Deputies will be patrolling the area during the day until the outage is fixed.
Sheriff's Deputies are asking residents with available cellphone service to check on the elderly and ill to make sure they don't need medical attention.
If you have any questions about the outage, you can contact Frontier.