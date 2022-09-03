SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power.

To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE.

Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187.

Avista crews are actively working on restoring power as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outages has not been determined at this time, though Spokane Fire Department has been responding to multiple hazardous condition calls since just before 6 p.m. today in several of the areas without power.

If you are aware of any hazards or see downed lines in the street, do not approach or attempt to drive over them. Report the incident to your nearest fire department and follow safety measure.

A few outages in North Idaho have also been reported.

