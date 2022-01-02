avista

DAVENPORT, Wash. - Avista has reported several outages in Davenport and the Fruitland with unknown causes. They say crews are investigating the situation and working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Current outages: 1,104

In these cold temperatures, it is important to stay warm. The National Weather Service has some potentially life-saving tips for  people who find themselves without power in the middle of a cold snap like the one the region is experiencing now.

stay warm

Try to centralize yourself, your family, and your pets in one room, and block off the others with a towel beneath the door. Wear loose, lightweight, warm clothing, close blinds and curtains to keep in heat, and avoid caffeine or alcohol. If you notice early signs of frostbite or hypothermia, call for help immediately.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!