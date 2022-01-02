DAVENPORT, Wash. - Avista has reported several outages in Davenport and the Fruitland with unknown causes. They say crews are investigating the situation and working to restore power as quickly as possible.
Current outages: 1,104
In these cold temperatures, it is important to stay warm. The National Weather Service has some potentially life-saving tips for people who find themselves without power in the middle of a cold snap like the one the region is experiencing now.
Try to centralize yourself, your family, and your pets in one room, and block off the others with a towel beneath the door. Wear loose, lightweight, warm clothing, close blinds and curtains to keep in heat, and avoid caffeine or alcohol. If you notice early signs of frostbite or hypothermia, call for help immediately.