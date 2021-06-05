SPOKANE, Wash. - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is involved in conversations with the White House to expand broadband access in rural communities.
The congresswoman is the lead republican on the Energy and Commerce Committee and said with coming bipartisan legislation and the American Broadband Act the digital divide will close.
“If you go down to Rockford, Fairfield just south of Spokane, you do not have a signal. You go north to Fery, Stevens County the coverage is very limited and in other places they have no coverage,” McMorris Rodgers said.
A top priority of the Biden Harris administration is to expand broadband or wireless broadband via 5G, to every American.
McMorris Rodgers has had a seat at the table for these talks, going so far as to sit down with the vice president.
“It was a very positive meeting and I was encouraged that the vice president wanted to hear from both republicans and democrats,” McMorris Rodgers said, “So I was able to speak directly to regions in my district that have no coverage or very limited coverage.”
The congresswoman introduced the American Broadband Act on May 20, 2021. This legislation is designed to close the digital divide and target resources to rural and unserved areas.
This comprehensive package includes legislation from Energy and Commerce Republicans' Boosting Broadband Connectivity Agenda, which the congresswoman helped unveil in February 2021.
The congresswoman points to the reason many people in eastern Washington and Idaho don’t have access, outdated numbers on FCC maps.
“We need the FCC to update those maps,” McMorris Rodgers said, “The maps are completely outdated. They show areas like Spokane County having 100% coverage.”
According to the congresswoman, in rural areas there’s no economic incentive for broadband companies to expand service, and due to the data available, it appears as though people in rural areas are covered.
“The current approach is based upon the census track and if one person in that census track could have coverage then they consider the entire census track to be covered,” McMorris Rodgers said.
The congresswoman said she is committed to streamlining permitting processes and removing regulatory barriers to broadband deployment to help expand access to broadband in our most rural communities.
She also supports $20 billion being spent over five years to promote broadband infrastructure deployment and $3 billion to promote rural wireless infrastructure deployment.
“This legislation is focused on making sure we’ve spent the money the federal government appropriates to the areas that are not served that’s why updating them maps is so important,” McMorris Rodgers said.