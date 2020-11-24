SPOKANE, Wash. - Since the start of the pandemic small family owned businesses have taken hit after hit, as Thanksgiving is fast approaching some are choosing to forgo cooking and order from local restaurants.
Before the pandemic hit, “Outlaw BBQ” was a catering company that served thousands of people at hundreds of events a week, and right now turkey is keeping the doors open.
Due to this pandemic, 300,000 small restaurants have closed their doors and 8 million restaurant workers are unemployed.
The owner of Outlaw BBQ, Misty Straley said the support that she’s received from the people of Spokane have helped her hold onto her business and keep her employees on payroll.
“The [people] have kept me open,” Straley said. “It’s a relief... it's humbling, the support that our community shows us.”
Back in March, restaurants took an 80% dip in profits numbers are slowly starting to go up again.
Outlaw posted that they were doing Thanksgiving meals and they sold out in recorded time.
“People who are still working every day, they are buying lunch for their staff,” Straley said. “Its just things like that, that are totally keeping our doors open.”
With so many restaurants fighting to stay open, when you come to pick up your food, the FDA is recommending washing your hands before and after pick up, using no touch pick up when you can, and using touchless pay options, all to keep those small shops safe.
Outlaw said the number of people who ordered from their Thanksgiving meal service was well over 200 orders, helping to give them just a little bit of normalcy back in a time of uncertainty.
If you’re looking to order a thanksgiving meal we’ve got a link up on KHQ.com or if your business that is hosting Thanksgiving delivery, please let us now and we will post to our website
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.