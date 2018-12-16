SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A few weeks back, we told you about a Spokane Valley elementary school with many students who fear breaks from class, because they might not have enough to eat. Staff at the school said seven out of 10 of their students struggle to find meals.
"The holiday season is particularly hard," said Ness Elementary teacher Erin Peterson. "There isn't always food security in (our student's) homes."
Ms. Peterson said she recently asked her students how many of them wanted to have a snack each day but couldn't because their home simply didn't have enough food.
"Every student raised their hands," she said. "It was really powerful moment. There's so much more of a need that even I was aware of."
That's why Ms. Peterson reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner, asking for help to raise awareness about their snack drive. The effort is in partnership with the Spokane Culinary Arts Guild. They hope to send every student home with snacks for the holiday break.
Since Hayley told you about the snack drive, the response has been overwhelming. Some donated through their Amazon wish list, others dropped off bags of healthy snacks, and a few even provided monetary support. The kindness will impact dozens of students.
"Our principal spoke with me on Friday and said that she plans to give the highest need students a snack to go home, and keep a snack pantry at school for any child that is hungry," Erin said. "There are about 300 students in the school, and she is asking teachers for a list of the kids that would benefit most. They will get a special care package to go home over the holidays. The donations were enough to cover every single child in need."