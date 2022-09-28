LIND, Wash. - A city council meeting in Lind got cut short as outrage erupted among town residence and council leaders after a push to remove the towns mayor, Paula Bell.
Over 100 signatures have been signed in a petition fighting to remove Bell. Three out of five council members went into the meeting in support of the petition to remove Mayor Bell, but she made it clear that she does not plan on retiring.
The main issue driving the petition for Bell's removal has to do with water. Allegedly, the Mayor has been overcharging and selling water from city wells directly affecting town residence.
"How do we make her accountable anymore for the decisions that she's making that are affecting many, to the point of them losing what they have," said Darla Shaver, a rancher who claims she was forced to sell 30 cows after her well went dry from Bell's overselling.
There is a long list of other accusations against the mayor calling for her removal, none of which we were able to verify.
The mayor declined to comment.