LEWISTON, Idaho — Avista has released that the power outage may have been caused by a pole fire in the area. They have estimated that power will be restored by 1:15 p.m. today.

Avista has released that there are a couple power outages around the Lewiston area, leaving about 1,187 people without power.

Around 10:40 a.m., Avista posted that there currently was a power outage in the Lewiston area. Shortly after, the outage began affecting customers in the Clarkston/Asotin area.

Currently, Avista is working to access the situation and figure out the cause for the outage. They will continue to update customers that are affected and provide an estimate of how long they may be without power.

