LEWISTON, Idaho — Avista has released that the power outage may have been caused by a pole fire in the area. They have estimated that power will be restored by 1:15 p.m. today.
Last Updated:
Avista has released that there are a couple power outages around the Lewiston area, leaving about 1,187 people without power.
There are outages in the Lewiston area. We are currently assessing the situation. Visit https://t.co/VW3Z9frRxF for updates.— Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) August 29, 2023
Around 10:40 a.m., Avista posted that there currently was a power outage in the Lewiston area. Shortly after, the outage began affecting customers in the Clarkston/Asotin area.
There are outages in the Clarkston/Asotin area. We are currently assessing the situation. Visit https://t.co/VW3Z9fspnd for updates.— Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) August 29, 2023
Currently, Avista is working to access the situation and figure out the cause for the outage. They will continue to update customers that are affected and provide an estimate of how long they may be without power.
For updates continue checking the Avista outage map HERE.