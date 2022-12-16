UNITED STATES. - Over 1,000 Starbucks baristas across the country are walking out on a three-day strike starting Dec. 16. According to the Starbucks Workers United Twitter, this is the longest collective action of their campaign to date.
No stores in the Spokane area will be going on strike, the closest to us will be in the Seattle area. For a map of strike locations, click here.
Starbucks workers are DOUBLING DOWN.— Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) December 16, 2022
Starting today, over 1,000 baristas are walking out on a THREE DAY STRIKE, making this the longest collective action of our campaign yet.#DoubleDownStrike
RIGHT NOW: We are learning Starbucks employees will be walking out at stores across the country in an effort to unionize. The closest to us will be in the Seattle area. https://t.co/jvFJTrz1l4— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) December 16, 2022