UNITED STATES. - Over 1,000 Starbucks baristas across the country are walking out on a three day strike starting Dec. 16. According to the Starbucks Workers United Twitter, this is the longest collective action of their campaign to date. 

No stores in the Spokane area will be going on strike, the closest to us will be in the Seattle area. For a map of strike locations, click here

