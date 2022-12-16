Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Deer Park, Worley, Tiger, Ione, Clayton, Post Falls, Metaline Falls, Newport, Rockford, Chewelah, Newman Lake, Kettle Falls, Davenport, Cheney, Colville, Fruitland, Orin, Hayden, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane, Elk, Arden, and Metaline. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may also lead to slick roads through the morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&