SPOKANE, Wash. - A car crash in north Spokane has caused a power outage, knocking out electricity for over 1,300 customers. Traffic lights in the area are also out.
The details of the crash are not known, though Avista reports the outage began just after 8:40 a.m. Crews are on scene now working to restore power, and the estimated time of restoration is 11:30 a.m. today.
RIGHT NOW: Tracking a car crash on Francis and Division. Traffic lights are off at the intersection, Avista is on scene. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/fFT6sWo3kq— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) May 31, 2023
Drivers passing through should be aware of the outage and downed lights and treat affected intersections as a four-way stop. Prepare for delays, and be cautious of Avista and fire crews as they work the scene.