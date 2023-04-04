Over $10 million awarded to over 600 Washington State arts and culture organizations

WASHINGTON - The Seattle-based nonprofit ArtsFund and the Paul G. Allen Foundation have announced their list of 671 Community Accelerator Grantees across Washington state. Together, these grantees were awarded over $10 million, money that will go towards producing and supporting local arts and culture activities. 

The Community Accelerator Grant program will be providing these unrestricted grants to every eligible organization that applied, including several from Eastern Washington.
 
While all grantees had a need for essential capital, the program prioritized funding in underrepresented and underprivileged communities. There was a specific focus on supporting BIPOC, LGBTQ+, people with disabilities, and rural communities.
 
This historic initiative follows several years of the COVID-19 pandemic during which the state's arts and culture suffered. ArtsFund hopes that this generous and low-barrier donation will help to reverse some of the damage of this difficult period and allow these awarded arts and culture organizations to excel for years to come. 
 
Check out the ArtsFund website to see the list of grantees and to learn more about the Community Accelerator Grant Program

