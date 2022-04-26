Over 100,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled because of a possible E. coli contamination, some of which has been sent to Washington State.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday that dozens of ground beef products sold by Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a New Jersey company, may have been contaminated by the bacteria.
The total amount of beef product comes out to 120,872 pounds. The beef in question was made between Feb. 1 through April 8 of this year. More than 40 products included in the recall begin sold under brands such as Thomas Farms, Nature's Reserve and Marketside Butcher.
According to the report, Thomas Farms has distributed hundreds of pounds to retailers in Washington State in the form of patties and rolls.
No cases of illness related to the beef have been reported yet. The contamination was found through routine testing.
The strain of E. Coli present in these products is the hard-to-identify O103. Symptoms from consumption usually appear in three-to-four days and include diarrhea and vomiting.
The strain is also known to carry the risk of kidney failure, especially in children under five and people with compromised immune systems.
The USDA recommends people check their fridges and freezers for the contaminated beef products and either throw them out or return them to the stores they were bought at.