Over 165 tons of tree debris has already been dropped off at the three waste energy facilities in Spokane since the Wednesday windstorm.
Through January 30, the City of Spokane is offering free tree disposal for utility customers.
Disposal is available at all three transfer stations.
- Waste to Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd.
Open daily, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- North County Transfer Station, 22123 N. Elk-Chattaroy Road
Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road
Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.