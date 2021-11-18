...FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON EXPECTED FOR MANY TOWNS LATE THIS
AFTERNOON INTO FRIDAY MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches
with highest amounts above 2000 feet. Local accumulation up to 5
inches possible on the West Plains between Airway Heights and
Davenport. Snow may mix with rain at times below 2000 feet.
* WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney,
Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane,
and Davenport.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&