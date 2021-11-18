Inland Outage 11/18

SPOKANE, Wash. - Over 2,000 homes and businesses are currently out of power, according to Inland Power's outage map

The majority of people affected are in Spokane Valley. Inland Power says crews are en route and will begin working on it soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!