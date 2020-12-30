Over 2,100 Avista customers without power

According to the Avista Outage Map, 2,172 customers are without power Wednesday night.
The majority of the customers without power are in the Medical Lake area.
The reason for the outages are under investigation.
...WINTER STORM TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, Fairfield. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
According to the Avista Outage Map, 2,172 customers are without power Wednesday night.
The majority of the customers without power are in the Medical Lake area.
The reason for the outages are under investigation.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WINTER STORM TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, Fairfield. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.