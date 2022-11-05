Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 70 mph. The peak speeds over eastern Washington into north Idaho are expected to occur between 11 pm Friday through 3 am Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are expected. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For Stevens, Pend Oreille, and Boundary Counties, the strongest winds and wind impacts will primarily be across southern reaches of the counties. Wind gusts in the foothills of the Blue Mountains could be up to 70 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects like trampolines in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&