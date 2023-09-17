KINGSTON, Idaho - The Friends of the River Coalition in Kingston, ID had another busy year cleaning trash out of the North Fork of the Coeur d'Alene River.
Over 3,500 pounds of tires were pulled from the river this year, according to Dawn Wiksten, a member of the organization.
The nonprofit has been cleaning the river since 2020. They use a cataraft to pull the trash from the river.
All of the garbage in the river has affected the Salmon population, according to Wiksten.
If you would like to volunteer or donate, go to The Friends of the River Coalition Facebook Page or call Wiksten at (208) 771-0470.