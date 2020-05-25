Monday marks the 37th annual commemoration of National Missing Children’s Day.
According to the United States Justice Department, President Ronald Reagan declared May 25 National Missing Children's day in 1983 in memory of 6-year-old Etan Patz who was murdered while walking to his school bus in Manhattan on May 25, 1979.
Patz's killer was convicted in February 2017 for the 1979 murder but Patz's case remains open because his body was never found.
According to the Washington State Patrol, at any given time there are over 800 active missing children in the state of Washington.
Nationwide, according to the FBI's National Crime Information Center, as of December 31, 2019 there are 30,618 missing children.
To report a tip on a missing child, officials ask you to call your local sheriff's office.
