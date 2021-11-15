Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Colfax, Wallace, Osburn, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Medimont, Moscow, Kellogg, Santa, Coeur d'Alene, Uniontown, Tekoa, Mullan, Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Coeur D'alene, Cataldo, Post Falls, St. Maries, La Crosse, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, St. Joe, Pinehurst, Pullman, and Emida. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&