SPOKANE, Wash. - High winds are rolling through the region. Repairs are in progress. Here are the latest outages:
Avista: 18,654
Inland Power: 3,867
Northern Lights: 7,761
Kootenai Electric: 4,500+
Information will be updated as it is received.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Colfax, Wallace, Osburn, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Medimont, Moscow, Kellogg, Santa, Coeur d'Alene, Uniontown, Tekoa, Mullan, Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Coeur D'alene, Cataldo, Post Falls, St. Maries, La Crosse, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, St. Joe, Pinehurst, Pullman, and Emida. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&
