SPOKANE, Wash. - High winds are rolling through the region. Some residents have gotten their lights turned back on! Here are the latest outages:
Northern Lights: 6,970
Avista: 22,960
Inland Power: 8,007
Information will be updated as it is received.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Colfax, Wallace, Osburn, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Medimont, Pomeroy, Moscow, Kellogg, Santa, Coeur d'Alene, Uniontown, Tekoa, Mullan, Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Coeur D'alene, Cataldo, Clarkston Heights, Post Falls, St. Maries, La Crosse, Davenport, Potlatch, Clarkston, Plummer, Genesee, St. Joe, Pinehurst, Pullman, and Emida. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. &&
