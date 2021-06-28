UPDATE:
Avista outages are growing.
According to the Avista outage map, 8,191 customers are without power in north Spokane.
A list of cooling centers can be found here.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - As high temperatures continues to rise, over 4,800 Avista customers are without power.
According to the Avista outage map, 4,882 customers in north Spokane do not have power Monday afternoon.
The outage map says the cause of the outages are under investigation.
Earlier Monday, the electricity company asked customers to conserve energy due to the energy system being strained.