SPOKANE, Wash. -- North Central High School hosted a pop-up clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, vaccinating over 400 students.
The school allowed students to leave class to receive the vaccine and return back to class after getting the shot, making it accessible and convenient for students to get.
This clinic was the first of many for Spokane Public Schools, according to health services director Becky Doughty. "The more kids are vaccinated the less we have to quarantine, so we are very excited to get this out into our young population" said Doughty.
The event gained a lot of attention at school, with parents saying it was a challenge to get an appointment with the demand for vaccines.
The event also brought the attention of former Spokane health director, Dr. Bob Lutz, who was on site to support the kids with the vaccines. "Its giving them their lives back and hoping us all move forward its exciting to be here" said Lutz. "With all the vaccine hesitancy, it's nice to see young people getting the shot. For me this is very encouraging to see the enthusiasm and interest to get vaccinated."
SPS plans to have similar vaccine pop-up clinics at schools over the next few weeks, with the next one taking place at Lewis and Clark High School on May 18. SPS also says you do not need to have a student in school to schedule an appointment, the clinics are open to anyone eligible.